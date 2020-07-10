Around The World
City of Toronto Bans Catholic Churches From Administering Holy Communion
Politicians use COVID-19 hysteria to escalate the war on Christianity.
The city of Toronto has announced that they will be banning the sacrament of holy communion in Catholic Churches, using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to attack religious liberty.
The new guidelines issued by the city of Toronto on June 20 read as follows:
All places of worship must adhere to the following requirements:
Suspend all communion-related activities as advised by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.
The Ontario Ministry of Health has issued COVID-19 guidelines advising to “suspend activities that increase risk of disease transmission, including” the “sharing or distributing materials or objects, which may include but is not limited to: books, communion, microphones, prayer mats, prayer shawls, water, etc.”
The guidelines additionally ban “indoor singing activities and choir service” and require churches to be filled at 30 percent of capacity. The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Toronto of the Patriarchate of Constantinople published a powerful video of Fr. Fanourios Pappas informing his congregation on July 5 that he could not administer the holy Eucharist.
The video can be seen here:
Big League Politics has reported on Canada’s war on Christianity, which has seen pastors arrested for preaching the Gospel in public after being attacked by soulless LGBT degenerates:
A Christian pastor named David Lynn was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace with “derogatory comments” on Tuesday for preaching the word of God on a street corner at Church-Wellesley Village in Toronto, ON.
After the disciple of Christ was harassed by a group of unruly protesters, he was hauled off in handcuffs by law enforcement because preaching the Gospel was considered to be a criminal violation.
The LGBT mob cheered on as the man was dragged away in handcuffs, a sign of things to come if their perverse agenda continues unabated…
“It’s unfortunate that I am subject to this kind of discrimination and bullying and marginalization simply for saying God loves you, there is hope for you, I accept you and tolerate you. I shouldn’t be in this position, I didn’t do anything illegal,” Lynn said following his arrest. He is now out on bond.
Lynn was shown on the video saying frequently that “God is love,” and that he doesn’t hate anyone. This didn’t stop the police from apprehending him anyway.
“I didn’t know this was the start of the pride month…I didn’t say anything specific to the LGBTQ community, it’s all on live stream,” he said to reporters.
Lynn believes that the LGBT protesters and other hostile anti-Christians throughout his country want him to “stay in the closet” about his Christian beliefs. His arrest will send a chilling effect to others who want to preach the word of Christ in the liberal-dominated country.
“It looked as though they had an event waiting for me, and they had some form of hatred against me,” Lynn said.
The COVID-19 mass hysteria is being used by left-wing public officials to crack down against Christianity, in Canada and elsewhere throughout the world.
Around The World
Poland’s Nationalist President Declares Election Victory Over Soros-Linked Liberal Challenger
A victory for European conservatives and nationalists.
Polish President Andrzej Duda declared victory at a campaign rally following the initial exit polls in the nation’s presidential election on Sunday, as exit poll results showed him narrowly leading against Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.
Initial exit polls showed Duda, of the national conservative Law and Justice Party, leading by a slim margin of 50.4% to Trzaskowski’s 49.6%. Final results are expected Monday, but Duda’s campaign is apparently confident enough in their victory to declare triumph in the election.
The Polish election had included a national debate on cultural issues, with Duda accusing Trzaskowski of supporting the introduction of western-style homosexual political movements into Poland. Duda, a continental skeptic of the European Union broadly comparable to Hungary’s Viktor Orban, had described LGBTIA+ ideology as “more destructive” than the Soviet-style Communism many Poles had experienced in the 20th century.
Trzaskowski was also scrutinized for his extensive links to western political elites, having received a scholarship from globalist oligarch George Soros and attending the California Bilderberg Conference.
If Duda’s claim of election night victory holds, his reelection as Polish president will serve as an embarrassment to the bureaucrats of the European Union, potentially forcing them to come to the table and negotiate concessions with Central European leaders such as Duda and Orban who insist upon their national sovereignty.
Duda is thought of as a European ally of President Donald Trump, having been the first global leaders to visit the White House after the coronavirus pandemic. Poland is also one of the few NATO countries to meet their treaty spending commitment, spending more than 2% of its GDP on its armed forces.
“Thank you to all my fellow Poles who voted for me and cast their votes. I want to thank you with all my heart because this turnout shows how much you care about our country,” said Duda at the election rally.
