EXCLUSIVE: Hillary’s Deleted Emails Have Been Found, Court Orders Them RELEASED

WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails will be released to the public in September 2018, in accordance with a court ruling pertaining to the contents of Clinton’s “backup” email device.

It turns out that fired FBI director James Comey had Hillary Clinton’s definitive backup email device the entire election and never searched it.

Thanks to the work citizen researcher Larry Kawa, the coverage of Big League Politics, the determined congressional work of Rep. Ron DeSantis, and the lawyers of Tom Fitton’s Judicial Watch, a court ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss orders the State Department to hand over the contents of the backup device by September 2018, right before the midterm elections.

Big League Politics exclusively learned that Hillary Clinton’s email storage company, Platte River Networks, subcontracted to a company in Connecticut called Datto, which backed up the vast majority of Clinton’s deleted emails, text messages and other electronic communications. Datto handed six disks containing information to the FBI in October 2015. One of those disks contains at least a great many of her missing emails. Comey turned the disks over to the State Department, which has been compelled to search them and release the contents.

“We don’t know what the FBI did once they had the device and the information on it. What we know is since the investigation ended in July of last year the material found on that device has been forwarded from the Justice Department to the State Department,” Michael Bekesha, a Judicial Watch senior lawyer working the case, told Big League Politics in an exclusive interview.

Rep. Ron DeSantis grilled FBI director Christopher Wray about the Datto device in a hearing, marking the only time a lawmaker has mentioned the device on the record. Wray dodged the question about why the FBI never searched the device. DeSantis is now leading the charge to hold Obama administration officials legally accountable for their actions during and after the 2016 campaign.

Here’s a commercial about how Datto backs up everything, even if, presumably, as in Clinton’s case, the emails were Bleach-Bitted and her phones were destroyed with a hammer. As we reported, Hillary Clinton also took the SIM cards out of three of her phones before she gave them to the FBI, according to FBI documents.

Judge Randolph Moss ordered the Datto device to be released by September. The case is now in the court of U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg. Here is the information about the case, including the schedule for releasing the information on the devices. Judicial Watch provided this information to Big League Politics:

“The documents are part of the accelerated schedule of production ordered by U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg, which requires the State Department to complete processing by September 28, 2018, the remaining documents of the 72,000 pages recovered by the FBI in its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s illicit email server. These new classified and other emails appear to be among those that Clinton had attempted to delete or had otherwise failed to disclose.”

History

State (15-00687) now with Judge James E. “Jeb” Boasberg

FOIA lawsuit for Hillary Clinton’s emails during her tenure at the State Dep’t, records about the 55,000 emails HRC returned to the State Dep’t, and records about HRC’s use of a non-state.gov email address

