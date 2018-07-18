EXCLUSIVE: Police Investigate NY Times Reporter For Breaking Into GOP Staffer’s Home

Police and a Prince William County magistrate have opened an investigation into New York Times reporter Stephanie Saul for breaking and entering in the apartment of a Corey Stewart campaign staffer in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Stewart U.S. Senate campaign staffer Brian Landrum and a house guest have filed a police report after the house guest witnessed Stephanie Saul inside Landrum’s apartment Wednesday July 18 at 2:15 PM. Brian Landrum was at work and he was not in the apartment at the time.

The eyewitness was able to identify New York Times reporter Stephanie Saul as the intruder. Saul, who won the Pulitzer Prize in journalism for reporting on police pension fraud, did not immediately return questions for this report.

The Prince William County magistrate told Brian Landrum that Saul could be charged with misdemeanor unlawful entry, or potentially felony breaking and entering.

The intrusion took place at Bell Stonebridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA.

“Working in politics, you become accustomed to the rough-and-tumble nature of the sport. But never in a million years could I have anticipated the New York Times sending a reporter to break into my apartment looking for a story. We’re working with police investigators, and look forward to justice being served,” Brian Landrum said in a statement.

The eyewitness was listening to music when she heard rustling, turned around, and saw a female in Landrum’s kitchen. The woman was turning to leave. The kitchen is 5 to 10 feet from the apartment’s threshold. The apartment is a secured facility with key fob doors. Non-residents are not allowed in the apartment building without consent. Access to the apartment building requires a key fob.

Brian Landrum said that he does not know Stephanie Saul. The apartment building’s office reported that Ms. Saul asked about Landrum at the front desk, saying she was trying to find Landrum and that he did not answer his door when she knocked. The office said that they did not allow Stephanie Saul into the building, and they do not know how she entered the building at this time.

The intruder left a note on Landrum’s kitchen counter.

The intruder said, “hello?”

The houseguest replied, “hello?”

The intruder said, “Is Brian here? I need to ask some questions.”

The houseguest replied, “No, he’s not here. He’s at work.”

The intruder said, “I’m looking for Landrum.” She said she wanted to talk to Brian Landrum and asked when he would be home.

The houseguest replied, “Eight p.m.”

The intruder said, “Can you give him this note?”

The houseguest replied, “yes.”

The intruder turned and left the apartment.

The houseguest did not understand what was going on. She recalls being “pretty shaken up,” and did not know how to respond.

Here is the note left by Stephanie Saul, obtained by Big League Politics:

The story of Saul’s entry into Landrum’s apartment is already circulating in Virginia political circles like wildfire.

“I heard she busted into Landrum’s apartment,” said Graham Moomaw, political reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Virginia U.S. Senate Republican nominee Corey Stewart compared the break-in to Watergate.

“Carlos Slim and the New York Times will stop at nothing to fight against my strong platform of supporting the rule of law, building the wall, and putting Americans ahead of big business intent on flooding our borders with low-skilled labor from the south, but I never thought they’d break into someone’s apartment,” Corey Stewart said in a statement.

“This is like Watergate, but this time it’s the press that’s breaking into private property,” Stewart said.

“I knew the New York Times didn’t care much for the rule of law, but this violent behavior is blatant intimidation intended to silence conservatives,” Stewart said.