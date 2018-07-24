Mainstream Media Struggles With Fact That Americans Want Peace with Russia

The mainstream media is incredulous at the fact that, despite their framing of President Donald J Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland as a disaster of epic proportions, Trump seems not to have suffered at all in the polls.

“Donald Trump did not draw many positive reviews after his summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin last week, at least among the punditocracy,” wrote New York Magazine. “But in a new NBC News–Wall Street Journal poll, conducted both before and after the Helsinki summit, Trump has seen his approval rating tick up to 45 percent, an all-time high for him in the survey.”

The same people who told us that Hillary Clinton was honest, and that she would win the 2016 election in a landslide, are still wrong about Trump. They still do not understand his base, and what makes his voters tick. It must be difficult to think critically while hurling baseless accusations of racism and bigotry 24/7.

But the fact is, Trump has been very consistent in his stance on foreign affairs, which is that making enemies is not prudent when, through showing strength and flexing American muscle, we can have peace.

He has been calling for peace with Russia and in the Middle East since his campaign days. His supporters were vehemently opposed to military intervention in Syria, and have no use for spending billions more dollars fighting wars that have accomplished little.

Trump re-iterated this message after his summit with Putin in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump spread a message of world peace on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” hosted by Tucker Carlson after taking heat from the mainstream press for being “too soft” on Russia.

“[Russia has] a strong military, as you know, but their economy is smaller than China, and I don’t even want to use the word adversary,” Trump said regarding U.S. relations with Russia. “We can all work together, we can do great. Everybody can do well, and we can live in peace.”

This has been Trump’s message with Russia since his campaign days, yet the political left deems anything less than nuclear war with the communist nation as treasonous capitulation to Putin.

“I’m not pro-Russia, pro-anybody,” Trump said. “I just want to have this country be safe. I don’t want nuclear weapons – people even thinking about it. You know, Russia and the United States control 90 percent of the nuclear weapons in the world, and getting along with Russia, not only for that reason, is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Most war-weary Americans simply want peace. Why is the mainstream press hell bent on war?