Mainstream Media Struggles With Fact That Americans Want Peace with Russia
They still can’t figure out Trump’s base.
The mainstream media is incredulous at the fact that, despite their framing of President Donald J Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland as a disaster of epic proportions, Trump seems not to have suffered at all in the polls.
“Donald Trump did not draw many positive reviews after his summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin last week, at least among the punditocracy,” wrote New York Magazine. “But in a new NBC News–Wall Street Journal poll, conducted both before and after the Helsinki summit, Trump has seen his approval rating tick up to 45 percent, an all-time high for him in the survey.”
The same people who told us that Hillary Clinton was honest, and that she would win the 2016 election in a landslide, are still wrong about Trump. They still do not understand his base, and what makes his voters tick. It must be difficult to think critically while hurling baseless accusations of racism and bigotry 24/7.
But the fact is, Trump has been very consistent in his stance on foreign affairs, which is that making enemies is not prudent when, through showing strength and flexing American muscle, we can have peace.
He has been calling for peace with Russia and in the Middle East since his campaign days. His supporters were vehemently opposed to military intervention in Syria, and have no use for spending billions more dollars fighting wars that have accomplished little.
Trump re-iterated this message after his summit with Putin in an interview with Tucker Carlson.
“Today, President Donald J. Trump spread a message of world peace on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” hosted by Tucker Carlson after taking heat from the mainstream press for being “too soft” on Russia.
“[Russia has] a strong military, as you know, but their economy is smaller than China, and I don’t even want to use the word adversary,” Trump said regarding U.S. relations with Russia. “We can all work together, we can do great. Everybody can do well, and we can live in peace.”
This has been Trump’s message with Russia since his campaign days, yet the political left deems anything less than nuclear war with the communist nation as treasonous capitulation to Putin.
“I’m not pro-Russia, pro-anybody,” Trump said. “I just want to have this country be safe. I don’t want nuclear weapons – people even thinking about it. You know, Russia and the United States control 90 percent of the nuclear weapons in the world, and getting along with Russia, not only for that reason, is a good thing, not a bad thing.”
BLP Passage Ends.
Most war-weary Americans simply want peace. Why is the mainstream press hell bent on war?
Media Bias Can’t Be Ignored With 92% Of Trump Administration Coverage Proven To Be Negative
In the last 18 months, top alphabet news companies have framed almost all of their coverage around the Trump administrations stance on immigration, 92% of which was negative.
ABC, CBS and NBC evening news programs have all run negative shows discussing the various immigration topics, with only the Russia investigation receiving more airtime. According to the Media Research Center, a conservative watchdog, Between January 20, 2017 and June 30th, 2018 the three news stations spent a combines 995 minutes covering immigration, which is roughly one-sixth of all coverage of the Trump administration. Comparatively, the Russia investigation has received more airtime with 1,680 minutes of coverage on the same evening news programs.
After immigration, the next-most-covered topic, which received 719 minutes of airtime (around 4.5 fewer hours than immigration), was the confrontation with North Korea.
These broadcasts STILL spent nearly twice the airtime on Trump’s zero tolerance policy and the separation of illegal immigrants from their children than they did the historic June 12th summit with President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. ABC, CBS, and NBC only spent 132 minutes covering the summit in Singapore between the two leaders.
What is the most telling from the information gathered by the Media Research Center is the amount of time spent on cracking down on sanctuary cities–20 min. That’s right, only 20 minutes has been devoted to covering this topic since Trump’s inauguration.
The coverage of these topics have been more than critical of the Trump administration, with only 8% proving to be supportive.
It’s really no surprise when journalists and the mainstream media would rather discuss how illegal immigrants are hurt by the administration’s stance on immigration rather than Americans who are harmed by those who refuse to enforce the existing law. The media focuses on families of illegal immigrants and those who break the law being separated from their children, rather than the problems that come with illegal immigrants who choose to continue to break laws once they’ve made entry into the country.
Out of 1,087 non-partisan soundbites from non-partisan sources, there weren’t ANY soundbites from pro-administration protesters to help balance out the 163 soundbites from anti-Trump protesters, even though 15 stories included audible chants that favored border wall and/or Mexico paying for the wall at different Trump rallies.
NO COVERAGE!! ZERO. ZIP. NADA.
In fact, there were only FOUR soundbites from groups committed to enforcing immigration laws. Four soundbites supporting those enforcing the existing laws out of 1,087 from inauguration day through the end of last month.
The huge bias doesn’t stop just with the topics being pushed in the mainstream media. Anchors and reporters amplified messages of “dread”, “fear”, and even “terror” when describing those facing deportation or being banned from entering the U.S.
On February 11, 2017, NBC Nightly News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez made the statement:“families of undocumented immigrants say they’re now living in fear….An immigration attorney in Atlanta, says there is a sense of panic among her clients.” Then on March 3, 2017, then-CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley reported: “There is a growing sense of dread among immigrants in America.”
One of the more striking comments came from NBC’s Lester Holt who pushed the emotional side of illegal immigration saying that the “rigid government policy” was colliding with “human compassion…heartbreaking images…sparking growing outrage.”
So much for unbiased news coverage. Shouldn’t Americans be presented with both sides and allowed to decide how they feel about immigration rather than being told how they SHOULD feel? Emotion-based newscasts put the PROGRAMMING in news program and show at the very least, skewed views, if not total outright bias.
