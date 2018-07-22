Hollywood
More Hollywood Sickos Exposed For Their Disgusting Sexual Thoughts About Children
Several tweets have come to light from comedian Michael Ian Black that are very similar to James Gunn’s recent “jokes” about rape, pedophilia and child molestation.
This recent trend of digging up tweets from celebrity accounts has revealed something much darker about Hollywood, and society as a whole. When you’re able to dig up not just one, but literally hundreds of tweets that all mention explicit sexual fantasies, or in some cases actual sexual acts with children–what’s truly uncovered is a depraved interest in pedophilia. Call it a joke, wrap it up in a bow, put lipstick on a pig–but when jokes about raping children are your “go-to” punchline, it raises a few eyebrows.
As one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, Michael Ian Black continues to push the idea that the NRA is little more than a terrorist organization, and uses Twitter to harasses Dana Loesch, spokesperson for the National Rifle Association.
Black, a self-proclaimed feminist, has taken to twitter to express some of his twisted sexual thoughts, attempting to pass them off as comedy. The tweets that resurfaced this week were filled with sexual innuendos about children that only those with an interest in the sick act of pedophilia would relate to, and even pedophiles probably don’t consider Black’s words as actual comedy.
Michael Ian Black also authored a book titled, “Naked!”, which a Simon & Schuster review for Books for Young Readers describes as: “A hilarious new book about a boy who refuses to wear clothes…the antics of an adorable little boy who just doesn’t want to get dressed…After his bath, the little boy begins his hilarious dash around the house…in the buff! Being naked is great. Running around, sliding down the stairs, eating cookies. Nothing could be better. Unless he had a cape…”
That seems normal. <<insert eye roll here>>
The 46-year-old’s tweets emerged on the wake of “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn’s similar style of “comedy” using social media to describe his fantasies of performing sexual acts with children. Exposure of Gunn’s past tweets gained him national attention and resulted in him being fired from Walt Disney Studios on Friday.
Sick tweets from Gunn including one that read, “The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped it’s like ‘Whew, this feels great, not being raped!'”
Other tweets authored by Gunn that he has since deleted also mentioned sexual acts with children, people who have AIDS, and a few that mentioned urinating on children.
See James Gunn’s sick tweets here.
Some of Black’s more twisted tweets about children include:
“My day so far: Mini Wheats, writing, quick baby f*ck, more writing, picked up kids from school.”
“Idea: sell little containers of jizz as boy caviar.”
“I’m trying to get in touch with my inner child molester”
“Some lady just changed her baby boy’s diaper right in[of] front if everybody at the gate. Unimpressive penis.”
“Hosting a bunch of eleven-year-old girls for a sleepover tonight. Terrified their parents will find out.”
“I don’t like watching ‘iCarly’ with my daughter because there is nobody on that show that I want to molest.”
The former Reno 911 actor wrote, “There’s nothing to defend,” in response to David Greenwald calling for Black’s fans to defend Black’s “jokes”.
Another “comedian”, Anthony Jeselnik, has also had some of his tweets resurface, and they are strikingly similar to both Black’s and Gunn’s in context.
Some of the tweets that Jeselnik wanted to be sure to share with the world include gems such as:
“The best way to explain the Elmo scandal to kids? After f*cking them.”
“I want to have sex with you, baby. But if you don’t want me to have sex with you, baby, too bad ’cause you’re just a baby.”
“JonBenet Ramsey would have turned 23 years old today, if she hadn’t been so pretty.”
Sarah Silverman has even made “jokes” in the past about child molestation:
As for these disgustingly depraved tweets, once is chance, twice is coincidence, third time is a habit–so what if there are dozens, or in James Gunn’s case hundreds of sexually explicit “jokes” about children?
We’re supposed to ignore them all? Write them all off as jokes written in poor taste? What access do the authors of such tweets have to small children? Are we supposed to consider this sexualization of children as normal?
These are all published thoughts, can you imagine the thoughts in their heads that don’t get published??
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Deletes Twitter Account After Fake Baby Rape Video Resurfaces
Another Twitter account bites the dust after a decade-old video where Rick and Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon, reenacts a baby being raped resurfaces and goes viral.
The video begins with Dan saying, “Hi, I’m Dan Harmon. You’re about to watch my controversial new pilot “Daryl”. Seemingly to be a parody of Showtime’s popular crime show Dexter, the video shows Harmon, playing the part of “Daryl”, a therapist who rapes the infants belonging to his patients. “I rape babies,” Harmon says directly into the camera. Daryl goes on to claim he can stop people from becoming serial killers just by raping them when they’re babies. One of the scenes includes Harmon’s character climbing through the window of one of his patients, pulling down his pants and crawling on top of the patient’s sleeping infant (a baby doll in the skit).
While attending Comic-Con weekend in San Diego with fellow “Rick and Morty” co-creator, Justin Roiland, Harmon’s video “Daryl” resurfaced and is now sitting at 50,000 views on BitChute.
“Daryl” came out in 2009 on Channel 101, along with Harmon’s other shorts that included one from 2008 with Justin Roiland. Channel 101 was created by Harmon and his writing partner Rob Schrab as a monthly film festival where pilots were chosen by the audience, and later created. Comedians such as Jack Black, Bob Odenkirk and Sarah Silverman also made appearances on Channel 101. The very first pilot for Rick and Morty, which included the “Rick” character asking the “Morty” character to lick his testicles–originated on the platform. In the show, Rick is Morty’s grandfather.
As soon as the video resurfaced, it took off on the web and Harmon immediately deleted his Twitter account. The video itself is beyond graphic, with explicit language and nudity.
Rick and Morty is an animated science fiction program that airs on Cartoon Network’s late night adult-themed programming, Adult Swim. The show follows the two characters through their adventures both domestic and interdenominational, with each episode including very “adult” humor.
Dan Harmon is not only the co-creator of Rick and Morty, but also the executive producer of Good Game, Harmontown and Community. In January, Harmon was accused of sexually harassing Megan Ganz, a Community writer after she took to Twitter to confront him.
Harmon is another notch on the belt of recent high profile comedians, actors and other Hollywood elite who have had pedophilia-related tweets brought back up from their past. With Harmon deleting his Twitter account, one can only imagine the vault of pedophilia laced tweets that may have resided there.
Just last week “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn was fired from working on the third installment of the movie, by Walt Disney Studios after thousands of tweets about child molestation and rape came to light that were authored by Gunn.
See full story: Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Deletes THOUSANDS of Pedophilia Laced Tweets
Comedian Michael Ian Black also had several tweets resurface that included sexual innuendos about children, including what he referred to as “jokes” about having sleepovers with young girls and ‘quick’ intercourse with a baby.
Read more here: More Hollywood Sickos Exposed For Their Disgusting Sexual Thoughts About Children
With the pilot “Daryl” being made in 2009, one would think that Cartoon Network president, Christina Miller would have vetted Harmon and known of his sick and twisted idea of comedy before allowing Rick and Morty to run on their channel. “Rick and Morty” was renewed earlier this year by Adult Swim for another 70 episodes. It’s yet to be seen if Cartoon Network will take any action with the shows airing on their channel.
