#NeverTrump Talking Heads Rush to Protect Pedophilia Obsessed Director James Gunn
Why are the #NeverTrumpers defending him?
Just when you thought #NeverTrump Republicans couldn’t go any lower, they have jumped to the defense of a Hollywood director whose pedophilia obsessed Tweets were so indefensible Disney fired him.
Big League Politics previously reported that Ben Shapiro jumped to the aid of “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, but now he has friends joining with him.
Shapiro’s fellow #NeverTrump media figures Erick Erickson and David French have now put out Tweets in opposition to Gunn’s firing.
I think Disney was wrong to fire James Gunn.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 20, 2018
No. This is wrong. His old tweets were 100 percent offensive and gross, but this is not how we judge people. This is not how we determine the fate of a person’s career: https://t.co/U8hcO403Lw
— David French (@DavidAFrench) July 20, 2018
To give some context, in case you haven’t yet seen them, this is a small sample of the comments Gunn sent out (Graphic Language below):
Erickson and French are both leading figures in the #NeverTrump movement. French even considered running against Trump as an Independent before bowing out, proving it was nothing more than a publicity stunt.
Along with being leading #NeverTrump figures, they both were vocal critics of Roseanne Barr, who was lost her wildly popular ABC show after making comments perceived as racist by some.
They didn’t use the same logic used to defend Gunn to defend Barr, one must wonder why? Could it be that Barr is pro-Trump, while Gunn has publicly spoken out against the President?
Pornstar Stormy Daniels’ Husband Files Divorce Papers
The husband of notorious pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels has filed for divorce, citing adultery, according to The Washington Times.
Glendon Miller, who married Daniels in 2015, is hoping to obtain custody of the couple’s seven-year-old daughter.
Daniels is on a nationwide stripping tour, capitalizing off of accusations that she once slept with President Donald J. Trump, and was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement about the incident. She has sued to have the non-disclosure nullified.
Loudmouth barrister Michael Avenatti, who himself has become famous from the ordeal through numerous cable news appearances confirmed on Twitter that divorce proceedings are underway.
“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage,” he said. “A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”
My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 23, 2018
Two weeks ago, Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club where she was performing after accusations that she slapped her bare breasts on patrons, and fondled undercover police officers.
Fresh off of her cable news campaign to slander President Donald J. Trump, highly esteemed and well-respected pornographic film actress and stripper Stormy Daniels was arrested during a performance at an Ohio strip club last night.
The lead actress in such cinematic masterpieces as “Trailer Trash Nurses” and “Sex, Lies & Spies,” allegedly slapped customers with her bare breasts, among other performance tactics that are outlawed in Ohio strip clubs.
“Daniels began dancing around 11:30 Wednesday night,” according to a local CBS report. “During her performance, officers in the club said they witnessed Daniels using her bare breasts to smack patrons. The officers also said they observed Daniels fondling the breasts of female patrons.”
Daniels apparently forgot that she was not filming a movie, and went beyond her call of duty at the club. She allegedly fondled at least two undercover police officers.
“The report says that when the officers approached the stage, Daniels held the face of the female officer between her breasts,” according to MSN. “It also says she did the same to a male officer. The report adds that Daniels fondled the buttocks and breasts of another officer. At that point, court documents state that a fourth officer exited the club to request assistance to make an arrest.”
BLP Passage Ends.
Difficult to believe that marriage did not work out.
