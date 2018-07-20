NeverTrump Talking Heads Rush to Protect Pedophilia Obsessed Director James Gunn

The husband of notorious pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels has filed for divorce, citing adultery, according to The Washington Times.

Glendon Miller, who married Daniels in 2015, is hoping to obtain custody of the couple’s seven-year-old daughter.

Daniels is on a nationwide stripping tour, capitalizing off of accusations that she once slept with President Donald J. Trump, and was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement about the incident. She has sued to have the non-disclosure nullified.

Loudmouth barrister Michael Avenatti, who himself has become famous from the ordeal through numerous cable news appearances confirmed on Twitter that divorce proceedings are underway.

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage,” he said. “A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 23, 2018

Two weeks ago, Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club where she was performing after accusations that she slapped her bare breasts on patrons, and fondled undercover police officers.

Big League Politics reported:

Fresh off of her cable news campaign to slander President Donald J. Trump, highly esteemed and well-respected pornographic film actress and stripper Stormy Daniels was arrested during a performance at an Ohio strip club last night.

The lead actress in such cinematic masterpieces as “Trailer Trash Nurses” and “Sex, Lies & Spies,” allegedly slapped customers with her bare breasts, among other performance tactics that are outlawed in Ohio strip clubs.

“Daniels began dancing around 11:30 Wednesday night,” according to a local CBS report. “During her performance, officers in the club said they witnessed Daniels using her bare breasts to smack patrons. The officers also said they observed Daniels fondling the breasts of female patrons.”

Daniels apparently forgot that she was not filming a movie, and went beyond her call of duty at the club. She allegedly fondled at least two undercover police officers.

“The report says that when the officers approached the stage, Daniels held the face of the female officer between her breasts,” according to MSN. “It also says she did the same to a male officer. The report adds that Daniels fondled the buttocks and breasts of another officer. At that point, court documents state that a fourth officer exited the club to request assistance to make an arrest.”

BLP Passage Ends.

Difficult to believe that marriage did not work out.