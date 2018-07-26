Report: Obama Knowingly Funded al-Qaeda Affiliate with Taxpayer Cash

According to The National Review, the Obama administration paid large sums of taxpayer cash to a known affiliate of the terrorist group al-Qaeda.

The Middle East Forum has discovered that the Obama administration approved a grant of $200,000 of taxpayer money to an al-Qaeda affiliate in Sudan — a decade after the U.S. Treasury designated it as a terrorist-financing organization,” according to the report. “More stunningly, government officials specifically authorized the release of at least $115,000 of this grant even after learning that it was a designated terror organization.”

In October 2004 the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Khartoum, Sudan-based Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) to be a terrorist organization. The group was a known fundraiser for Osama bin Laden’s terror group Maktab al-Khidamat, which preceded al-Qaeda.

“Despite this well-documented history, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in July 2014 awarded $723,405 to World Vision Inc., an international evangelical charity, to ‘improve water, sanitation and hygiene and to increase food security in Sudan’s Blue Nile state,’ according to the report. “Of these funds, $200,000 was to be directed to a sub-grantee: ISRA.”

USAID was alerted by World Vision in November 2014 of ISRA’s terrorist designation, and subsequently OFAC confirmed to the humanitarian group that ISRA was indeed on the list of terrorist organizations.

World Vision, apparently impressed with ISRA’s prowess, was unhappy that they could not help the radical group.

“Despite OFAC’s ruling, in February, World Vision wrote to OFAC and Obama-administration official Jeremy Konyndyk (who then served as director of USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance) to apply to OFAC for a new license from USAID to pay ISRA ‘monies owed for work performed,’ says the report.

Shockingly, after “close collaboration and consultations with the Department of State,” the license was approved on May 7, 2015.

“OFAC issued a license to a World Vision affiliate, World Vision International, authorizing ‘a one-time transfer of approximately $125,000 to ISRA,’ of which ‘$115,000 was for services performed under the sub-award with USAID’ and $10,000 was ‘for an unrelated funding arrangement between Irish Aid and World Vision,’ the report said.

So the Obama State Department purposefully funded a terrorist organization.

Admittedly, I am no Constitutional scholar. As a former law student I can unequivocally assure you that neither are people who studied Constitutional law. But per the Article III of the Constitution, treason “consist[s] only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”

It seems like handing $200,000 to terrorists fits that definition.