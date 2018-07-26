Big League National Security
Report: Obama Knowingly Funded al-Qaeda Affiliate with Taxpayer Cash
According to The National Review, the Obama administration paid large sums of taxpayer cash to a known affiliate of the terrorist group al-Qaeda.
The Middle East Forum has discovered that the Obama administration approved a grant of $200,000 of taxpayer money to an al-Qaeda affiliate in Sudan — a decade after the U.S. Treasury designated it as a terrorist-financing organization,” according to the report. “More stunningly, government officials specifically authorized the release of at least $115,000 of this grant even after learning that it was a designated terror organization.”
In October 2004 the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Khartoum, Sudan-based Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) to be a terrorist organization. The group was a known fundraiser for Osama bin Laden’s terror group Maktab al-Khidamat, which preceded al-Qaeda.
“Despite this well-documented history, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in July 2014 awarded $723,405 to World Vision Inc., an international evangelical charity, to ‘improve water, sanitation and hygiene and to increase food security in Sudan’s Blue Nile state,’ according to the report. “Of these funds, $200,000 was to be directed to a sub-grantee: ISRA.”
Trending: EXCLUSIVE: Toronto Police Conceal Jihadist Threat Before Danforth Massacre
USAID was alerted by World Vision in November 2014 of ISRA’s terrorist designation, and subsequently OFAC confirmed to the humanitarian group that ISRA was indeed on the list of terrorist organizations.
World Vision, apparently impressed with ISRA’s prowess, was unhappy that they could not help the radical group.
“Despite OFAC’s ruling, in February, World Vision wrote to OFAC and Obama-administration official Jeremy Konyndyk (who then served as director of USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance) to apply to OFAC for a new license from USAID to pay ISRA ‘monies owed for work performed,’ says the report.
Shockingly, after “close collaboration and consultations with the Department of State,” the license was approved on May 7, 2015.
“OFAC issued a license to a World Vision affiliate, World Vision International, authorizing ‘a one-time transfer of approximately $125,000 to ISRA,’ of which ‘$115,000 was for services performed under the sub-award with USAID’ and $10,000 was ‘for an unrelated funding arrangement between Irish Aid and World Vision,’ the report said.
So the Obama State Department purposefully funded a terrorist organization.
Admittedly, I am no Constitutional scholar. As a former law student I can unequivocally assure you that neither are people who studied Constitutional law. But per the Article III of the Constitution, treason “consist[s] only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”
It seems like handing $200,000 to terrorists fits that definition.
Join the conversation!
We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, vulgarity, profanity, all caps, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain a courteous and useful public environment where we can engage in reasonable discourse.
Big League National Security
North Korea Submits to Trump, Returns Remains of Servicemen Killed in Korean War
Trump’s detractors are wrong again.
In a concession to the United States during ongoing negotiations between President Donald J. Trump and the brutal North Korean regime, the remains of American servicemen who died in the Korean war have been returned.
“Fifty-five cases containing what were believed to be the remains of U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War were returned Friday,” the White House said.
According to Fox News, the cases were retrieved from Wonsan, North Korea, and arrived aboard a U.S. military plane at Osan Air Base outside Seoul, South Korea.
“The Remains of American Servicemen will soon be leaving North Korea and heading to the United States! After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families,” Trump said on Twitter. “Thank you to Kim Jong Un.”
The Remains of American Servicemen will soon be leaving North Korea and heading to the United States! After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018
The White House released the following statement:
“At their historic meeting in Singapore, President Donald J. Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un took a bold first step to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, transform relations between the United States and North Korea, and establish enduring peace,” the statement said. “Today, the Chairman is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the President to return our fallen American service members. We are encouraged by North Koreas actions and the momentum for positive change.”
White House Passage Ends.
This news comes on the heels of reports that satellite imagery shows North Korea dismantling key nuclear testing facilities. Both the return of the troops, and denuclearization were conditions of a deal negotiated by Trump with the hermit kingdom, which appears to be heading in a positive direction.
One of the chief fears of Trump’s detractors before and after his election was his supposed lack of foreign policy experience. The “experts” on the political left and right sounded the alarm, warning that Trump could plunge America nuclear war with North Korea. Once again, the exact opposite is happening.
With “experts” like these, who needs dunces?
Latest Articles
State of the Midterm Races: Will Republicans Hold The House and Senate?
A shocking Wall Street Journal poll appeared in the past few days in which a mere one-third of Americans thought...
Twitter Admits They Shadowban in Statement Claiming They Don’t Shadowban
In a statement released Thursday on Twitter’s company blog, executives from the social media giant admit they do, in fact,...
Former Obama Adviser Caught Taking Photos Up Woman’s Skirt
A former Obama adviser has been caught on D.C. Metro surveillance following a woman around and taking pictures up her...
Someone Finally Gets Trump: The Great Revolt By Salena Zito and Brad Todd
One of the very few reporters to even try to understand what was happening with the Trump phenomenon in 2016...
REVEALED: More Revolting Blogs by Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon
4Chan and 8Chan anons have uncovered an old MySpace page belonging to shamed Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, along...