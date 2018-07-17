Home Runs
Trump to Tucker Carlson: ‘We Can All Work Together, We Can Live in Peace’
Today, President Donald J. Trump spread a message of world peace on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” hosted by Tucker Carlson after taking heat from the mainstream press for being “too soft” on Russia.
“[Russia has] a strong military, as you know, but their economy is smaller than China, and I don’t even want to use the word adversary,” Trump said regarding U.S. relations with Russia. “We can all work together, we can do great. Everybody can do well, and we can live in peace.”
This has been Trump’s message with Russia since his campaign days, yet the political left deems anything less than nuclear war with the communist nation as treasonous capitulation to Putin.
“I’m not pro-Russia, pro-anybody,” Trump said. “I just want to have this country be safe. I don’t want nuclear weapons – people even thinking about it. You know, Russia and the United States control 90 percent of the nuclear weapons in the world, and getting along with Russia, not only for that reason, is a good thing, not a bad thing.”
Trending: EXPOSED: Peter Strzok Grew Up In Iran, Worked As Obama and Brennan’s Envoy To Iranian Regime
When pressed about Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller’s indictments of 12 Russians for “hacking” the DNC server, Trump pointed out that the hacking occurred under President Barack H. Obama, who knew about it and did nothing.
Carlson asked Trump what the current purpose is for NATO, considering that the organization was created to protect Europe from Russia invasion, which is no longer a threat.
“We’re not going to pay 90% of the cost to defend Europe,” Trump said, insisting that other NATO member nations have to pay for their protection.
Carlson hit on immigration too, which is a popular topic on his showing, asking Trump if any European country has improved due to mass migration from third world nations.
“Not one,” Trump replied curtly.
The two discussed American immigration, and the recent movement to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
WATCH:
Join the conversation!
We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, vulgarity, profanity, all caps, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain a courteous and useful public environment where we can engage in reasonable discourse.
Home Runs
Ghanian Man Claims to Have Sacrificed 675 Humans in Satanic Rituals
According to a yen.com.gh article, a Ghanian satanic priest has admitted to using 675 humans as sacrifices to gain satanic powers.
“He explained that the 675 people he sacrificed were mostly children given to him by some doctors and nurses who were members of an occult group,” according to the article.
According to the satanic priest, he was born into the occult, has spent his entire life worshipping the devil, and claims to have 664 satanic demons at his disposal. He claims that his family is a “full spiritual family,” meaning that they all worship the devil.
These demons are acquired through human sacrifice, he said.
“When asked if he was not just making the claims for monetary gains, he pointed out that his dad was a former Chief Justice who left him properties after he passed away,” the article says.
Latest Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Police Investigate NY Times Reporter For Breaking Into GOP Staffer’s Home
Police and a Prince William County magistrate have opened an investigation into New York Times reporter Stephanie Saul for breaking...
San Francisco Board of Elections to Allow Non-Citizens to Vote
After two failed votes, the San Francisco Board of Elections has finally attained its goal of allowing illegal immigrants to...
Trump Turns On NRA and GOP Establishment, Endorses Underdog for Georgia Governor
Trump's endorsement of Kemp puts him at odds with the National Rifle Association, who endorsed his opponent.
‘Get The F*** Out, Borat’: Gun Store Owner Busts Sacha Baron Cohen Trying to Buy Gun in Disguise
A washed-up actor who once starred in the cinematic extravaganza “Borat” was busted by a gun store owner in Los...
Lesbian Activist Trashes Trans Fad: ‘Biology is Not a Social Construct’
Some of the letters in the LGBT community are not feeling so communal if a prominent lesbian activist and Army...