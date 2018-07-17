Trump to Tucker Carlson: ‘We Can All Work Together, We Can Live in Peace’

Today, President Donald J. Trump spread a message of world peace on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” hosted by Tucker Carlson after taking heat from the mainstream press for being “too soft” on Russia.

“[Russia has] a strong military, as you know, but their economy is smaller than China, and I don’t even want to use the word adversary,” Trump said regarding U.S. relations with Russia. “We can all work together, we can do great. Everybody can do well, and we can live in peace.”

This has been Trump’s message with Russia since his campaign days, yet the political left deems anything less than nuclear war with the communist nation as treasonous capitulation to Putin.

“I’m not pro-Russia, pro-anybody,” Trump said. “I just want to have this country be safe. I don’t want nuclear weapons – people even thinking about it. You know, Russia and the United States control 90 percent of the nuclear weapons in the world, and getting along with Russia, not only for that reason, is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

Trending: EXPOSED: Peter Strzok Grew Up In Iran, Worked As Obama and Brennan’s Envoy To Iranian Regime

When pressed about Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller’s indictments of 12 Russians for “hacking” the DNC server, Trump pointed out that the hacking occurred under President Barack H. Obama, who knew about it and did nothing.

Carlson asked Trump what the current purpose is for NATO, considering that the organization was created to protect Europe from Russia invasion, which is no longer a threat.

“We’re not going to pay 90% of the cost to defend Europe,” Trump said, insisting that other NATO member nations have to pay for their protection.

Carlson hit on immigration too, which is a popular topic on his showing, asking Trump if any European country has improved due to mass migration from third world nations.

“Not one,” Trump replied curtly.

The two discussed American immigration, and the recent movement to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

WATCH: