Top Story
Hillary Clinton Donor Clare Bronfman Arrested In NXIVM Sex Cult Case
Hillary Clinton donor Clare Bronfman has been arrested as part of the case against upstate New York’s NXIVM sex cult.
The cult was financed by Bronfman and led by Keith Raniere and Allison Mack, who are both charged with human trafficking.
Bronfman reportedly performed human experiments on people at the cult’s Rainbow Cultural Garden, according to a former cult employee. Bronfman also reportedly hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails through emails that Clinton exchanged with Bronfman’s father Edgar.
USA Today reports: “Three other people — including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman and her daughter, Lauren — were arrested in the Albany area in connection with the NXIVM case on Tuesday, according to Tyler Daniels, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bronfman, the Salzmans and Kathy Russell will be arraigned on racketeering conspiracy charges Tuesday afternoon. Lauren Salzman will also face two other conspiracy charges. Bronfman, who lives in the Albany area, is a longtime bankroller of NXIVM, which was founded by Salzman and Keith Raniere in the late 1990s.”
Latest: Judge Moore to Levy New Defamation Charges This Afternoon
A former top employee of the NXIVM sex cult tells Big League Politics that Democrat senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s stepmother was an active member of the upstate New York cult while Gillibrand’s father actually worked for the cult.
NXIVM leaders Keith Raniere and Allison Mack are standing trial on human-trafficking and child sex trafficking charges. The cult’s benefactors donated lavishly to Hillary Clinton and even hacked Hillary Clinton’s non-secure emails.
“I think I realized Raniere was a Luciferian. “Before that, I just thought he was a guy who liked to have sex with a lot of women and necessarily sleep all day,” says Frank Parlato of Keith Raniere, who was recorded identifying himself as a “demon.”
“There is no doubt in my mind Raniere had sex with girls from age 12 to 15 many times. As for Chihuahua last year – something happened. What exactly, I don’t know, but it was not pretty and it involved Raniere and a number of teen girls from Chihuahua. Rosa Laura Junco may know. The Lebaron’s may know. The girls – who are back in Chihuahua – know. Whether they will tell, is anybody’s guess.”
Frank Parlato, former NXIVM publicist who has exposed the fact that Raniere was branding women, told Big League Politics that the cult is nothing less than a Satanic organization with ties to major Democratic politicians and an extremely disturbing record with children.
Join the conversation!
We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, vulgarity, profanity, all caps, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain a courteous and useful public environment where we can engage in reasonable discourse.
Featured
Read the Indictment Against NXIVM Leader Clare Bronfman
The arrests of Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, her daughter Lauren Salzman, and NXIVM bookkeeper Kathy Russell are sure to have shaken up the already broken NXIVM cult and their subsequent blanket companies.
Clare Bronfman, daughter to the late former Seagram chairman and philanthropist, Edgar Bronfman Sr., is being charged with running a criminal enterprise that engaged in: money laundering, conspiracy to commit identity theft, attempted sex trafficking, encouraging and inducing illegal entry, trafficking and document servitude, state law extortion, sex trafficking, forced labor, wire fraud.
*It is important to note that during a court hearing in June for Keith Raniere (“Vanguard”), the judge rejected an attempt to have Raniere released on $10 million bail, that Clare Bronfman was ready and willing to put up to get NXIVM’s beloved leader set free.
The superseding indictment goes through each charge in detail and can be read in its entirety here:
SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT on BRONFMAN, the SALZMANs, and RUSSELL
In the superseding indictment, it names Raniere as the founder of several pyramid-structured organizations–not only NXIVM, but also Ultima, and the NXIVM’s inner organizations “DOS”, the “VOW” and “the sorority”.
Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, Kathy Russell, Lauren Salzman and Nancy Salzman (otherwise known as “Prefect”), are all named as part of Raniere’s inner circle within the indictment.
The indictment describes the “Enterprise”, which includes the above mentioned names as a group of individuals associated and engaged in the activities which affected interstate and foreign commerce. It goes on to explain that the Enterprise operated within the Eastern District of New York, the Northern District of New York and other locations, including overseas. The indictment alleges that the Enterprise, and those associated with participating promoted, enhanced, and protected the Enterprise by:
(a)“committing, attempting and conspiring to commit crimes, including but not limited to identity theft, harboring of aliens for financial gain, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking, money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.”
(b) Demanding absolute commitment to RANIERE, including by
exalting RANIERE’s teachings and ideology, and not tolerating dissent;
(c) Inducing shame and guilt in order to influence and control
members and associates of the Enterprise;
(d) Obtaining sensitive information about members and associates of the Enterprise in order to maintain control over them;
(e) Recruiting and grooming sexual partners for RANIERE;
(f) Using harassment, coercion and abusive litigation to intimidate
and attack perceived enemies and critics of RANIERE; and
(g) Encouraging associates and others to take expensive Nxivm
courses, and incur debt to do so, as a means of exerting control over them and to obtain
financial benefits for the members of the Enterprise.
The indictment also states that the defendants charged in Counts Two, Four, Five and Six, that upon their conviction of any of these offenses the government will seek forfeiture in accordance with Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 1594 (d) of any property, real or personal that was involved in, used or intended to be used to commit or facilitate the commissions of these crimes.
This, is what just boosted NXIVM member Clare Bronfman to the top of the list of those being targeted–why? Because she has the most assets available to be seized if she is convicted.
Need a quick run down of the charges? Frank Parlato with the Frank Report gives a good Cliffs Notes version here:
Raniere and Bronfman conspired to commit identity theft arising out of a scheme to obtain the e-mail usernames and passwords of perceived enemies and critics of Raniere in order to monitor their electronic communications.
Raniere and Bronfman participated in an identity theft conspiracy involving the use of credit card and banking information belonging to one of Raniere’s sexual partners after her death in November 2016. Bronfman sent Raniere regular emails documenting expenses charged to the woman’s credit card for Raniere’s “review and approval.” Those expenses included payments to a chiropractor for Raniere’s benefit, as well as thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing and shoe purchases for the mother of Raniere’s child.
Bronfman encouraged and induced the illegal entry into the United States of an alien for Bronfman’s financial gain, engaging in international wire transfers to make it fraudulently appear that the victim had the financial resources to obtain an investor visa.
Raniere and Lauren Salzman trafficked a victim, who was once a sexual partner of Raniere’s, for labor and services. The victim was confined to a room in Clifton Park, New York, for nearly two years as punishment for having romantic feelings for a man who was not Raniere. The victim was told that if she left the room she would be sent to Mexico without any identification documents. As threatened, she was driven to Mexico and her family was instructed by co-conspirators, including Lauren Salzman, not to send the victim her identification documents.
Raniere and Lauren Salzman obtained property and services from their slaves through fraud and extortion. After DOS was exposed, Salzman was one of the leaders of a disinformation campaign designed to spread lies about DOS and Nxivm members in order to discredit victims.
Nancy Salzman, in her role as second-in-command to Raniere within Nxivm, conspired with Raniere and others to obstruct justice by altering records in connection with a civil lawsuit initiated by Nxivm against a former Nxivm student. As part of the discovery in the former student’s countersuit, Nancy Salzman was ordered to turn over videos of courses the student had taken. Nancy Salzman engaged in a scheme to edit videos of courses she had taught to remove materials that she and her co-conspirators believed would have supported the former student’s claims.
Raniere and Russell conspired to commit identity theft as part of a scheme to smuggle an alien into the United States through Canada after the alien was denied entry. Russell provided the alien with an identification card bearing the last name and birthday of a dead woman.
FrankReport passage ends
The charges in the superseding indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years’ imprisonment for racketeering conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy charges, as well as a maximum of 15 years’ imprisonment for the identity theft conspiracy charge. In addition, Raniere and Mack each face mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years’ imprisonment, and up to life imprisonment, on related charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy.
Bronfman, both Salzmans, and Russell were all arraigned today and according to reporter Jake Lahut, US Magistrate David J. Stewart put conditions of release on Kathy Russell that included $25,000 bond and electronic surveillance.
Lauren Salzman is set to be released on $5 million bond under the condition that her grandparents post $50,000 cash in Brooklyn and surrender her passport.
Nancy Salzman is also pending release on $5 million bond.
The Salzmans are due in court in Brooklyn tomorrow at 2 p.m. and Russell will be in Albany Friday at 1 p.m.
As for Clare Bronfman, she has been released on $100 million bail and is will be on house arrest pending trial, as she is most definitely considered a flight risk.
This story is still developing.
Latest Articles
Judge Moore to Levy New Defamation Charges This Afternoon
Judge Moore is trying to clear his name.
President Trump’s Star On The Walk of Fame Destroyed By Man With a Pickaxe
Around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a 25-year old man was walking on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame when he stopped, opened...
EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Apartment Confirms They Have CCTV Footage of NYT Reporter After Alleged Break-In of GOP Staffer’s Home
Big League Politics has obtained exclusive audio of a conversation between Brian Landrum and Bell Stonebridge Apartments that confirm that the...
Did Michael Cohen Stage The FBI Raid On His Own Office?
Clinton lawyer Lanny Davis, who is representing Michael Cohen, said that there is more information coming after the first release...
PolitiFact Now Rating Claims That No One Ever Disputed to Make Republicans Look Bad
In an obvious partisan effort to hurt Republicans reinforce leftist media bias, PolitiFact is now rating claims that no one...