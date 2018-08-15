John Brennan Exposed As The Puppet Master of the Mueller Case

Former Obama CIA chief John Brennan is being exposed as the man behind the curtain in the entire Robert Mueller investigation, which has not found any Trump campaign collusion with Russia and is now trying to piece together a case for obstruction of justice.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani made the revelation on Hannity, making it clear that Brennan — whom Trump referred to on Tucker Carlson as a “bad person” — has been trying to kibosh Trump for years now.

Big League Politics has been exposing John Brennan and the work of his deputy Peter Strzok, a documented CIA counterespionage section chief who also worked for the FBI during the period in which the Deep State conspirators were working their “Operation Crossfire Hurricane” plot to target President Donald Trump and members of his team.

The fact that Peter Strzok answers to John Brennan (whom President Trump called a “bad person” in his interview Tuesday night with Tucker Carlson) puts Brennan squarely in the center of the controversy surrounding Operation Crossfire Hurricane, the failed Deep State plot to quash Trump’s campaign. The conspirators, including Strzok, named their effort Crossfire Hurricane because they were all using Hurricane Electric computer servers. The conspirators, including Fusion GPS, all had access to Obama’s FBI facial recognition and fingerprint analysis programs, which stored personal identifying information from American citizens in at least 14 states. The Russians managed to hack that database during the general period in which the Hurricane conspirators were using it.

Let’s look at the key roles that Strzok played for John Brennan, and also for James Comey and for Obama, in his effort to work against Trump and to take down General Flynn and others in Trump’s inner circle:

Brennan hired Strzok to write the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) in January 2017.

This was an official document used to spur on the Robert Mueller investigation. But the document did not actually find any evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, it merely said that Vladimir Putin “aspired” to help Trump and that Russia “developed a clear preference for Trump.” The Christopher Steele dossier was added as an “appendix” to the ICA report, even though Brennan lied and told Congress that it was never used.

Comey Sent Strzok To London To Meet With The Australians About George Papadopoulos

George Papadopoulos was surveilled in real time by the FBI. Who set him up? Peter Strzok, whose meeting with the Australian ambassador in London provided key basis for the creation of Robert Mueller’s investigation, according to none other than the New York Times.

Tyler Durden Explains: “The FBI sent counterintelligence agents, one of whom was Peter Strzok, to London in the summer of 2016 to meet with Australian ambassador, Alexander Downer, to describe his meeting with Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopoulos. The meeting with Downer was described as “highly unusual,” and “helped provide the foundation for a case that, a year ago Thursday, became the special counsel investigation.” The FBI kept details of the operation secret from most of the DOJ – with “only about five Justice Department officials” aware of the full scope of the case.”

Strzok Cleared Hillary Clinton Right Before He Left For London

Big League Politics called attention in July 2017 to the fact that Strzok was serving on the Mueller team after personally overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation at the FBI and personally conducting the interview with Hillary Clinton that was not under oath and which led to no incarceration for the Democrat candidate.

Strzok also withheld information about the Hillary case from Congress according to this text:

With the pressure on, Strzok’s wife Melissa Hodgman, Associate Director of the enforcement division of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is scrubbing her Obama and Clinton links. Hodgman was promoted by Obama just two weeks before FBI director James Comey re-opened the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal in 2016, leading political insiders to suspect that Hodgman might have been involved in the federal government’s cover-up.

Some of the Liked pages on her Facebook account on December 3 included “Thank You Obama” and “We Voted For Hillary.”

Strzok Sets Up Flynn

On January 24, 2017, Peter Strzok interviewed General Michael Flynn inside the White House alongside another agent. Flynn’s lawyer was not present. Flynn apparently did not tell the White House about his meeting. Guess who did? Sally Yates, the anti-Trump deputy attorney general whose underling told the FBI to shut down the Clinton Foundation case. Yates informed the White House on January 26 that Flynn met with the FBI….