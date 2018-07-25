WATCH: Maxine Waters Claims God Sent Her To Earth To Stop Trump

During an interesting speech at a church in Los Angeles recently, California Rep. Maxine Waters insinuated that God sent her to stop President Donald Trump.

Waters began by accusing the president of being intent on “taking America down”,rather than the now famous “Make America Great Again” slogan from the 2016 campaign. After a few moments of Waters unloading on Trump for his alleged plans to lift U.S. sanctions on Russia, she went on to claim that God sent her to Earth on a political mission to take President Trump down.

In a video Waters says, “You’ve gotta know that I’m here to do the work that I was sent to do, and as pastor said to me when I came in this morning, ‘When God sends you to do something, you just do it!’”

Waters continues, “So, I have a message. I’m going back to Washington tomorrow morning. I’m going to tell them Pastor told me to come here and just do it!”

The California Democrat has been more than outspoken about her intense loathing for the president and has called for his impeachment more times than anyone can count. Waters has continued to be one of the most aggressive critics of President Trump and has even called for the harassment of those in the Trump administration, if anyone is to see them in a public setting.

Waters’ call to action last month: “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station — you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

Trump immediately responded to Waters via tweets:

Investigative Journalist Laura Loomer confronted Maxine Waters after Waters’ call to action, but the Congresswoman all but ran from the line of questions being asked into an elevator where she then stuck her tongue out at Loomer as the doors of the elevator closed.

WATCH LOOMER CONFRONT MAXINE WATERS: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/watch-laura-loomer-confronts-maxine-waters/

At the end of June, 79-year-old Maxine Waters won her re-election primary, collecting 71% of the vote in her faithfully liberal, South Central LA district.

Just yesterday, a package labeled ‘anthrax’ was delivered to Waters’ Los Angeles office and the office was subsequently evacuated. Once hazardous materials teams and police deemed the package was of no concern and cleared the scene, office workers were able to return to the building.

The Oath Keepers group were planning to protest at the same LA office belonging to Rep. Waters last week, but canceled the demonstration after citing safety concerns. Instead, counter-protesters showed up in support of Waters, and a select few of them decided to burn the American flag. One person was overheard yelling, “This is not the American flag, this is their flag,” according to reporter Paulina Dedaj with Fox News.

Although Waters denounced the flag-burning, she still defended the protesters’ “right to this form of free expression.” In a statement released by Congresswoman Waters she says, “While I do not agree with torching the flag as a form of protest, I understand the Constitution guarantees everyone the right to this form of free expression.”

The Democratic lawmaker said she does not support any forms of violence, but stands by her “respect for the Constitution.”