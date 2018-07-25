Congress
WATCH: Maxine Waters Claims God Sent Her To Earth To Stop Trump
During an interesting speech at a church in Los Angeles recently, California Rep. Maxine Waters insinuated that God sent her to stop President Donald Trump.
Waters began by accusing the president of being intent on “taking America down”,rather than the now famous “Make America Great Again” slogan from the 2016 campaign. After a few moments of Waters unloading on Trump for his alleged plans to lift U.S. sanctions on Russia, she went on to claim that God sent her to Earth on a political mission to take President Trump down.
In a video Waters says, “You’ve gotta know that I’m here to do the work that I was sent to do, and as pastor said to me when I came in this morning, ‘When God sends you to do something, you just do it!’”
Waters continues, “So, I have a message. I’m going back to Washington tomorrow morning. I’m going to tell them Pastor told me to come here and just do it!”
Trending: EXCLUSIVE: Toronto Police Conceal Jihadist Threat Before Danforth Massacre
The California Democrat has been more than outspoken about her intense loathing for the president and has called for his impeachment more times than anyone can count. Waters has continued to be one of the most aggressive critics of President Trump and has even called for the harassment of those in the Trump administration, if anyone is to see them in a public setting.
Waters’ call to action last month: “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station — you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”
Trump immediately responded to Waters via tweets:
Investigative Journalist Laura Loomer confronted Maxine Waters after Waters’ call to action, but the Congresswoman all but ran from the line of questions being asked into an elevator where she then stuck her tongue out at Loomer as the doors of the elevator closed.
WATCH LOOMER CONFRONT MAXINE WATERS: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/watch-laura-loomer-confronts-maxine-waters/
At the end of June, 79-year-old Maxine Waters won her re-election primary, collecting 71% of the vote in her faithfully liberal, South Central LA district.
Just yesterday, a package labeled ‘anthrax’ was delivered to Waters’ Los Angeles office and the office was subsequently evacuated. Once hazardous materials teams and police deemed the package was of no concern and cleared the scene, office workers were able to return to the building.
The Oath Keepers group were planning to protest at the same LA office belonging to Rep. Waters last week, but canceled the demonstration after citing safety concerns. Instead, counter-protesters showed up in support of Waters, and a select few of them decided to burn the American flag. One person was overheard yelling, “This is not the American flag, this is their flag,” according to reporter Paulina Dedaj with Fox News.
Although Waters denounced the flag-burning, she still defended the protesters’ “right to this form of free expression.” In a statement released by Congresswoman Waters she says, “While I do not agree with torching the flag as a form of protest, I understand the Constitution guarantees everyone the right to this form of free expression.”
The Democratic lawmaker said she does not support any forms of violence, but stands by her “respect for the Constitution.”
Join the conversation!
We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, vulgarity, profanity, all caps, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain a courteous and useful public environment where we can engage in reasonable discourse.
Congress
WATCH: Rep. Matt Gaetz Officially Files Complaint With the FEC For Twitter Shadowban
After the revelation that his own account was being shadowbanned by Twitter, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has filed a complaint against Twitter with the Federal Election Commission.
Earlier this week, Rep. Gaetz argued that by limiting his social media visibility, Twitter may have actually illegally donated to the campaigns of his opponents by prejudicing against his content. Big League Politics reported earlier this week that several prominent conservative accounts were being shadowbanned by Twitter, including Rep. Gaetz. VICE News ran their own investigation, and found that only conservative users were being subjected to the Twitter search limit.
In a statement released Thursday on Twitter’s company blog, executives from the social media giant admit they do, in fact, shadowban certain accounts.
In the blog post written by the company’s legal, policy, trust and safety lead, Vijaya Gadde and Kayvon Beykpour, their product lead, they state: “You are always able to see the tweets from accounts you follow (although you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile).”
In other words, Twitter absolutely shadowbans.
On Friday, Rep. Gaetz was featured on Tucker Carlson to make the announcement that an official complaint had been filed with the Federal Election Commission. During the interview Rep. Gaetz said he knows for certain that Twitter’s shadowbanning of only conservative accounts gives his, and other conservative opponents the upper-hand.
“Well, I’m certain that there were only four members of Congress who had their voices suppressed on Twitter, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Devin Nunez. So, that’d be one hell of a coincidence. My suspicion is that if people were effectively communicating the conservative message, they got caught in Twitter’s ‘troll trap’. The reason I think that is illegal is because it gives advantages to our political opponents. It gives them access to the platform that we don’t have. If Twitter was a billboard company and they gave Democrats access to their billboards and not Republicans, that would be illegal corporate donation to the campaigns of Democrats. Here, instead of the billboard, its the auto-fill in function as a part of Twitter’s search feature that wasn’t available to me, Devin Nunez, Mark Meadows or Jim Jordan, and it’s available to Democrats.”
Tucker then asks Gaetz, “Do you believe that the FEC can remedy this?”
“They absolutely can institute fines, just like they can institute fines and punishment against any company that illegally makes a corporate donation to a political campaign. Here, the corporate donation is allowing Democrats and the people running against me specifically, to have access to elements of the search feature that I didn’t have access to. And why Tucker? Why? Twitter has said in their official response that it was my behavior that resulted in this. I don’t know what behavior that is, so are we really going to trust tech companies to be able to just decide with no transparency what behavior limits someone’s ability to amplify their message? That sounds like the “Tech-Tyranny” series you did a couple months ago is coming to life before our very eyes,” Rep. Matt Gaetz replies.
Tucker asks Rep. Matt Gaetz why Congress isn’t doing anything to break up the tech monopolies of Google, Facebook and Twitter and Gaetz admits that most members of Congress just don’t fully grasp the gravity of the censorship issue.
Gaetz replies, “Well, frankly, too many members of Congress just don’t understand the gravity of the issue, but now we’re the ones who have the targets drawn on our foreheads, so I think you’ll see more engagement from the Congress coming forward. A reasonable libertarian might ask, ‘Why shouldn’t I just leave Twitter–Why should I have excessive government regulation?’, and it’s important to recognize, Twitter and other social media companies use the federal government to get rid of lawsuits that they don’t want to have to defend against and they use a provision that requires them to hold themselves out as a neutral public forum. So Twitter and Facebook can’t say on one hand, ‘We’re neutral and thus, shouldn’t have to respond to lawsuits’, and then on the other hand, tell me and other outspoken conservatives that our behavior results in suppression on their platform. They can’t have it both ways.”
WATCH:
Latest Articles
WATCH: Rep. Matt Gaetz Officially Files Complaint With the FEC For Twitter Shadowban
After the revelation that his own account was being shadowbanned by Twitter, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has filed a complaint...
Here’s a List of Economic ‘Experts’ Who Were Dead Wrong About Trump’s 4% GDP Growth Promise
Who are these "experts" anyway?
WATCH: Deranged Leftist Harasses Normal People By Screaming ‘F*** Donald Trump!’ In Public Places
An attention-craving leftist with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) has been getting his jollies by going to public places – mostly...
HOAX: Server Faked Racially Charged ‘We Don’t Tip Terrorist’ Note
A Texas waiter has been served after news surfaced that he faked a racially charged supposedly left for him on...
Obama’s Federal Housing Finance Chief Mel Watt Accused of Sexual Harassment
Federal Housing Finance chief Mel Watt is now under investigation following accusations of sexual harassment of an employee. Politico reported...