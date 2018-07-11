Woman Found Dead, Stuffed Inside Garbage Chute At Anthony Weiner’s Apartment Building

A woman has been found dead inside the garbage chute at Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin’s Manhattan apartment building.

The woman, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday at 1 Irving Place in Union Square, where Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin own an apartment. However, the medical examiner has not yet provided a cause of death.

The identity of the woman remains unknown, as police have decided to not release her name until her family is notified of her death.

Although it is unknown how the woman ended up stuffed inside a compactable garbage chute, it was reported that the woman’s purse was found nearby, suggesting foul play.

Trending: IMPEACHMENT MONDAY?: The Case Against Rod Rosenstein

Security footage from inside the apartment building shows the woman walking inside shortly before she was found dead inside the garbage chute.

Weiner and Abedin have owned an apartment at the same address for the past 16 years. However, the swanky Manhattan apartment was listed for rent for a price tag of $11,900 a month on May 19, 2017, which is the same day Weiner plead guilty to sexting an underage girl, a crime he is now serving a two year prison sentence for, sending sexual messages to a minor.

On the same day, Abedin filed for divorce from Weiner, but nearly one year later, and the couple is still married and the listing for the apartment has been removed, suggesting that Abedin and Weiner decided to keep their shared apartment.

When President Donald Trump hinted that Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, and Anthony Weiner may be indicted, Abedin suspiciously decided to not proceed with her divorce, causing some to wonder whether she is staying married to her convicted pedophile husband for the sake of obtaining spousal privilege, which would prevent Abedin and Weiner from testifying against each other in the court of law.

Clinton, Abedin, and Weiner came under fire during the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server when it was revealed that some of Abedin’s emails with the former Secretary of State were found of Weiner’s laptop, which is also rumored to have images of child pornography stored on it as well. Several of the documents and emails found of Weiner’s laptop contained classified and confidential information.

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee last May, the FBI said, “Although we do not know the exact numbers, based on its investigation, the FBI believes it is reasonable to conclude that most of the emails found on Mr. Weiner’s laptop computer related to the Clinton investigation occurred as a result of a backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Ms. Abedin to Mr. Weiner.”

When disgraced former FBI director James Comey testified before Congress, he said, “Somehow, her (Hillary Clinton’s) emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information by (Clinton’s) assistant, Huma Abedin.”

According to the Daily Mail, neighbors and residents of the building believed the police presence may have had something to do with Weiner’s conviction.

The disgraced Congressman, who is currently in prison serving a two-year term, will be eligible for supervised parole in August 2019. However, upon his release, he will eternally be registered in both federal and state sex offender registries.