Woman Found Dead, Stuffed Inside Garbage Chute At Anthony Weiner’s Apartment Building
A woman has been found dead inside the garbage chute at Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin’s Manhattan apartment building.
The woman, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday at 1 Irving Place in Union Square, where Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin own an apartment. However, the medical examiner has not yet provided a cause of death.
The identity of the woman remains unknown, as police have decided to not release her name until her family is notified of her death.
Although it is unknown how the woman ended up stuffed inside a compactable garbage chute, it was reported that the woman’s purse was found nearby, suggesting foul play.
Security footage from inside the apartment building shows the woman walking inside shortly before she was found dead inside the garbage chute.
Weiner and Abedin have owned an apartment at the same address for the past 16 years. However, the swanky Manhattan apartment was listed for rent for a price tag of $11,900 a month on May 19, 2017, which is the same day Weiner plead guilty to sexting an underage girl, a crime he is now serving a two year prison sentence for, sending sexual messages to a minor.
On the same day, Abedin filed for divorce from Weiner, but nearly one year later, and the couple is still married and the listing for the apartment has been removed, suggesting that Abedin and Weiner decided to keep their shared apartment.
When President Donald Trump hinted that Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, and Anthony Weiner may be indicted, Abedin suspiciously decided to not proceed with her divorce, causing some to wonder whether she is staying married to her convicted pedophile husband for the sake of obtaining spousal privilege, which would prevent Abedin and Weiner from testifying against each other in the court of law.
Clinton, Abedin, and Weiner came under fire during the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server when it was revealed that some of Abedin’s emails with the former Secretary of State were found of Weiner’s laptop, which is also rumored to have images of child pornography stored on it as well. Several of the documents and emails found of Weiner’s laptop contained classified and confidential information.
In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee last May, the FBI said, “Although we do not know the exact numbers, based on its investigation, the FBI believes it is reasonable to conclude that most of the emails found on Mr. Weiner’s laptop computer related to the Clinton investigation occurred as a result of a backup of personal electronic devices, with a small number a result of manual forwarding by Ms. Abedin to Mr. Weiner.”
When disgraced former FBI director James Comey testified before Congress, he said, “Somehow, her (Hillary Clinton’s) emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information by (Clinton’s) assistant, Huma Abedin.”
According to the Daily Mail, neighbors and residents of the building believed the police presence may have had something to do with Weiner’s conviction.
The disgraced Congressman, who is currently in prison serving a two-year term, will be eligible for supervised parole in August 2019. However, upon his release, he will eternally be registered in both federal and state sex offender registries.
STORMY WATCH: Porn Star Arrested After Allegedly Fondling Undercover Cops, Charges Dismissed
Fresh off of her cable news campaign to slander President Donald J. Trump, highly esteemed and well-respected pornographic film actress and stripper Stormy Daniels was arrested during a performance at an Ohio strip club last night.
The lead actress in such cinematic masterpieces as “Trailer Trash Nurses” and “Sex, Lies & Spies,” allegedly slapped customers with her bare breasts, among other performance tactics that are outlawed in Ohio strip clubs.
“Daniels began dancing around 11:30 Wednesday night,” according to a local CBS report. “During her performance, officers in the club said they witnessed Daniels using her bare breasts to smack patrons. The officers also said they observed Daniels fondling the breasts of female patrons.”
Daniels apparently forgot that she was not filming a movie, and went beyond her call of duty at the club. She allegedly fondled at least two undercover police officers.
“The report says that when the officers approached the stage, Daniels held the face of the female officer between her breasts,” according to MSN. “It also says she did the same to a male officer. The report adds that Daniels fondled the buttocks and breasts of another officer. At that point, court documents state that a fourth officer exited the club to request assistance to make an arrest.”
A video shows Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, being led into a police station in handcuffs.
Storm Daniels arrested in Columbus. She didn’t comment. #10tv #stormy #avenatti pic.twitter.com/tAp8tyCOOc
— Tino Ramos (@Tino10TV) July 12, 2018
Frequent cable news guest and huckster attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels in her ongoing feud with the President, explained away the incident as a “setup.”
“Just rcvd [sic] word that my client [Stormy Daniels] was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs,” wrote Avenatti on Twitter. “This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges.
#Basta”
Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018
“She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner!” he continued. “Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!!”
She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018
Regardless of what crimes sham lawyer Avenatti thinks should be prioritized, illegal is still illegal.
Daniels was charged with “Illegally Operating Sexually Oriented Business – Employee Knowingly Touch Any Patron,” and posted bail. She is scheduled for arraignment Friday morning, and Avenatti says she will plead not guilty.
UPDATE: The charges against Daniels have been dismissed according to the Franklin County Magistrate Court.
